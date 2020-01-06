Image Source : ANI AMU students hold rally, demand JNU VC's resignation over campus violence

Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar as hundreds took part in a rally here over violence by masked men at JNU’s campus in Delhi. In a statement, the AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) demanded JNU VC's resignation, asking him to take "moral responsibility" for the violence in the varsity.

Terming as "shocking" the reports that even medical teams heading to assist the injured were prevented by the mob from entering the JNU campus, the AMUSCC, in a statement said only a time-bound judicial inquiry would uncover the full truth.

The AMUSCC has been spearheading an agitation against the amended citizenship law.

The alleged involvement of goons linked to the ABVP would be confirmed by a judicial probe, it said, while strongly condemning the manhandling of Swaraj Party President Yogendra Yadav by miscreants allegedly under the police patronage.

The AMU's students also held a Tiranga March inside the AMU campus later in the day in solidarity with the JNU students and all other student bodies currently holding peaceful protests against the CAA.

Raising slogans "JNU tum sangharsh Karo, hum tumhare saath hain" (JNU! You fight, we are with you), the protesters handed over a memorandum, addressed to President of India, to the district authorities here.

The memorandum by the protesting students, among other things, also demanded "immediate punishment to those responsible for the attack on JNU students and teachers".

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU also held a protest at the Trauma Centre of the hospital against Sunday's violence at JNU.

In a statement, the RDA President, Dr. Mohammad Hamzas, alleged that Delhi Police served as facilitators for the mob.

The AMU Staff Association secretary, Prof Najmul Islam said the president, prime minister and the chief justice of India have to directly step in before the situation worsens.

Also Read: Delhi Police gave safe passage to JNU attackers: Owaisi