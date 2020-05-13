Image Source : PTI AMU medical college increases Covid-19 testing capacity

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University has purchased a Rs 30-lakh RT-PCR Thermo Fisher machine to augment its coronavirus testing capacity, a university official told IANS.

The university now has three testing machines. The medical college will soon buy an automated ARNA extract machine to further increase its capacity.

So far, the medical college has tested 7,920 samples from Aligarh and neighbouring towns like Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, and Etah. Around 30 to 40 patients are treated daily at a recently opened flu clinic.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage