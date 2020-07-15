Image Source : PTI AMU girl receives threat of being forced to wear 'brass hijab' (Representational image)

A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint with the police against a fellow student who allegedly threatened her on social media that she would be forced to wear a 'brass hijab' once the varsity reopens after the lockdown.

Taking cognisance of the matter, State Women's Commission member, Meena Kumari, has written to Aligarh SP (crime) Arvind Kumar and sought action on the complaint filed by the girl student. The police have assured action in the matter.

According to the complaint filed with the SSP, the girl alleged that a student of Bachelor in Architecture (B.Arch) had used uncivilised language against her on a social media site after she posted her opinion on girls being forced to cover themselves in some colleges.

The student also alleged that these students had been targeting her since the CAA/NRC bill was passed as she had supported the Act. The girl claimed that she had received abusive messages at that time too.

The AMU student said that she was scared of further harassment by the boy after university reopens.

The girl student, who is pursuing engineering from the university, was threatened again by her fellow student to stop playing the 'victim card' otherwise he would file a complaint against her for demeaning AMU and character assassination, on a direct message on Instagram.

SP (crime) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the matter is being inquired in detail. He said, "Appropriate IPC sections will be included in the FIR after the preliminary inquiry".

