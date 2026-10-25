28-year-old shot dead in Amritsar over parked scooter, three booked

Amritsar:

A 28-year-old marketing professional was allegedly shot dead outside his house in Punjab's Amritsar following an altercation over a parked scooter, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night in the Anand Avenue locality on Chabhal Road. The victim, identified as Amit Sabharwal, was allegedly shot by a man who had repeatedly honked his car horn, asking him to move a parked Activa scooter.

According to the police, the disagreement escalated into a heated argument, during which the accused allegedly fired at Amit from close range before fleeing the scene. The incident has also triggered a political row, with opposition parties criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order situation.

Six shots fired during argument over scooter

Police said the accused fired six rounds at Amit during the altercation. Four bullets struck him in the head and abdomen, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to the information shared by the police, the dispute began when the accused repeatedly honked his car horn and asked for the parked Activa scooter to be moved. The exchange reportedly turned into an argument, which allegedly ended with the accused opening fire at Amit. Both Amit and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood, police said.

The accused allegedly fled after the shooting. The circumstances leading to the escalation of the dispute and the sequence of events are being examined as part of the investigation.

FIR filed on complaint by victim's father

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Amit's father, Sunil Sabharwal. Police have registered a murder case against three individuals in connection with the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the suspects, officials said. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish the sequence of events and gather evidence related to the shooting.

The footage is expected to help investigators verify the circumstances surrounding the altercation and the events that followed. Police are continuing efforts to trace the accused. No arrests had been announced in connection with the case at the time of the report.

Opposition targets AAP government over law and order

The killing prompted criticism from opposition parties, which alleged that the incident reflected a breakdown in law and order in Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the killing and demanded swift action. He also called for steps to ensure public security and safety.

The incident has brought renewed political attention to the state's law and order situation, with opposition leaders targeting the AAP government following the shooting. Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation, including efforts to apprehend the three accused and examine CCTV footage from the locality. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from PTI)

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