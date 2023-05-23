WATCH | Stunning view of Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor as Nitin Gadkari inspects flagship project

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway

Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has recently inspected the under-construction Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor which is targeted to be completed by September 2023. The flagship 1,224-km long Amritsar-Bhatinda-Jamnagar corridor is being developed at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore.

Previously, the road transport and highways minister, in a series of tweets, said the Bikaner to Jodhpur section of 277 kms is targeted to be completed and opened to the public by the end of this year.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIScreengrab of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway

Now as the construction of the greenfield expressway is advancing, the Union Minister inspected the project. He took to Twitter and shared the video of the flagship corridor.

Which cities will be connected through this corridor?

It will connect the towns of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar across the four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARIView of Amritsar-Jamnagar greenfield corridor

He noted that the corridor will connect the northern industrial and agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India like Jamnagar and Kandla.

This will help boost the industrial revolution connecting the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda and Ludhiana through spurs and Jammu and Kashmir through Delhi - Amritsar - Katra Expressway, Gadkari added.

ALSO READ | Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months, says Gadkari | Video

ALSO READ | Zojila Tunnel: Nitin Gadkari inspects construction of Asia's longest tunnel | All you need to know

Latest India News