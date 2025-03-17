Amritsar grenade attack main accused killed in encounter, say Punjab Police sources A blast occurred in Amritsar around midnight on March 15 when an unidentified attacker who came on a motorcycle hurled an explosive device towards a building, damaging a portion of its wall and shattering window panes.

In a significant breakthrough, a person accused in the grenade attack in Amritsar has been killed in an encounter, according to Punjab Police sources. This comes after a blast occurred in Amritsar around Friday midnight when an unidentified attacker who came on a motorcycle hurled an explosive device towards a building, damaging a portion of its wall and shattering window panes, officials said.

While no one was hurt in the incident, which was captured on CCTV, the explosion caused panic among residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar. As per sources, police received specific intelligence indicating that the suspects involved in the Amritsar grenade attack were spotted in the Rajasansi area on Monday morning. Following this, dedicated teams from the CIA and SHO Chheharta were mobilised to intercept the accused, they added

As the police attempted to stop the motorcycle the suspects were riding, the accused abandoned their vehicle and opened fire on the approaching team. During the exchange, Head Constable Gurpreet Singh sustained a bullet injury on his left arm, while another bullet struck the turban of Inspector Amolak Singh. A third round hit the police vehicle, escalating the intensity of the situation.

In a prompt act of self-defence, Inspector Vinod Kumar launched firing and injured the main accused. However, the others managed to escape from the scene. Meanwhile, the injured constables were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital for medical attention. Police teams have since intensified the search operation to trace the absconding accused and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Punjab Police said it suspects the role of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the attack. There have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.