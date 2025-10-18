Amritsar: Fire breaks out on Garib Rath Express at Punjab's Sirhind station; coach gutted A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Express (Train No. 12204) at Sirhind Station, Punjab.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Express (Train No. 12204) at Sirhind Station in Punjab, around 7:30 AM today. Upon detecting the smoke, railway officials relocated all passengers from the affected coach to other parts of the train. Emergency teams extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred during the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. However, the train is expected to resume its journey towards Saharsa shortly after safety checks.

Developing story...