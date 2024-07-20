Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging NSA proceedings against him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Radical Sikh preacher and Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh.

Radical Sikh preacher and Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district under the National Security Act (NSA), on Friday (July 19) moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for quashing of entire proceedings against him under the act, including detention.

The petitioner submitted in the high court that his detention is illegal and, therefore, it is liable to be set aside. He mentioned that "it serves no purpose whatsoever except to punish the petitioner for being vocal against the state and the Central governments on major political issues, which is a democratic right of every citizen of this country".

The grounds of detention are primarily based on social media posts uploaded by different persons across the world, which have hardly any impact in the state of Punjab and possibly the security of the state of India cannot be so fragile as to be impacted by social media posts," Singh stated in the petition.

It also claimed that the petitioner's right to life and liberty has been completely taken away in an unusual and cruel manner by not only invoking preventive detention Act for more than one year, but also detaining him away from his home state, home, friends making it unduly harsh and vindictive because the distance between his home and state of detention is almost 2,600 km.

When was Amritpal Singh nabbed?

He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

Singh was elected as MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency in the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections. Earlier this month, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a member of parliament.

ALSO READ: Punjab: Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar Police in drugs case

ALSO READ: Amritpal Singh not Khalistan supporter, he’s innocent, should be released to work for people: Mother