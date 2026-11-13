Amritpal Singh gets one-day parole to attend grandmother's funeral, returns to Punjab after 3 years

Amritsar:

Amritpal Singh, the imprisoned Member of Parliament and head of the 'Waris Punjab De', on Friday was granted a one-day parole by an Amritsar court. He has been granted parole to attend the funeral of his grandmother, Charan Kaur. Singh will return to Punjab after more than three years.

32-year-old Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the stringent National Security Act. Apart from NSA, Amritpal Singh is also facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Rode Village in Moga district after a chase of over one month. He evaded arrest by frequently changing vehicles and his appearance. An operation to nab him Singh launched after he, along with his supporters, allegedly stormed a police station in Amritsar’s Ajnala on February 23, 2023. Several people in the group were seen flaunting swords and firearms as they forced their way through barricades to get one of their aides released from the jail.

Singh won from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2024

While still under detention, Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Election as an independent candidate and won the Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab. Meanwhile, nine of his associates who were arrested in connection with the Ajnala police station attack have been moved back to Punjab from the Assam jail. Their arrests stemmed from the same February 2023 clash that triggered the wider crackdown on Singh and his organisation. Earlier, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Singh’s plea challenging his detention. The top court asked him to approach Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard.

Waris Punjab De fields Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh's son for 2027 Assembly elections

The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD) named Satwant Singh, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination convict Kehar Singh, as its nominee from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency. It is pertinent to mention that Kehar Singh was convicted of conspiring to assassinate Indira Gandhi and was subsequently executed. The decision to field his son has sparked a fresh political debate in Punjab. This is being seen as a significant move by Waris Punjab De in the context of Panthic politics.

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