Has Amritpal Singh fled from Punjab to Uttarakhand? Police say so

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18. The 'Waris Punjab De' chief and his associate Papalpreet Singh were last located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. If reports are to be believed, the Khalistan sympathiser may have snicked away to Uttarakhand. Haryana Police meanwhile, have arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Singh and his associate at her home in Kurukshetra.

According to reports, Amritpal had entered Ludhiana from Jalandhar on the late night of March 18. However, he abandoned his associates in Jalandhar itself. He then stayed at Sheikhupura Gurudwara near Jalandhar for 50 minutes. According to police sources, the Granthi of the gurudwara in Jalandhar's Sheikhupura where Amritpal stayed had deleted the CCTV footage of the gurudwara.

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of the radical preacher's aides.

