Amritpal Singh chase: 8 senior police officers transferred; massive search operation underway

According to reports, the Khalistan sympathiser has kept demands before his surrender.

Amritpal Singh chase: In a major crackdown on the law and order situation in Punjab over the Amritpal Singh case, eight senior police officers from Jalandhar and Amritsar who were looking after intelligence and other operational activities during the operation were transferred.

According to an official order, Punjab Police Services (PPS) officer Swarandeep Singh, who was the SSP Jalandhar (Rural), has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (investigation) in Amritsar. Mukhwinder Singh, who was DCP (Investigation), Amritsar, has been posted as SSP Jalandhar (Rural). PPS officer Manjit Kaur, who was Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural has been posted as superintendent (SP), Kapurthala, as per the order.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has launched a massive search operation in a Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides could hiding there. There was heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village where an extensive search was launched late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle following a chase.

According to reports, the Khalistan sympathiser has kept demands before his surrender. He has demanded that if he reaches Akal Takht, then he will surrender only if his companions are released by the police. Hence, the police are trying to catch Amritpal before he reaches Akal Takht. Also, there are multiple reports that Amritpal is talking to SGPC through back channel.

According to the police, Amritpal has returned to Punjab only to surrender. He is accompanied by some religious leaders. The police operation began about three weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

