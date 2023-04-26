Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Amritpal Singh arrest: 'Pressure was built, then Khalistan sympathiser nabbed', informs Punjab DGP.

Amritpal Singh arrest: Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh came to the fore after the Punjab Police created a pressure situation by conducting extensive raids, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday (April 25). Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a review meeting with Punjab Police officers yesterday.

"CM held a law and order review meeting with Punjab Police officers. The operation that successfully concluded recently wherein NSA (National Security Act) detenues were successfully caught was reviewed. The officers who did the good work were motivated and encouraged by the CM," Punjab DGP told reporters after the meeting.Yadav said discussions were also held on the overall upgradation, technological upgradation and future roadmap.

"CM appreciated the role of Punjab Police that without firing a single bullet or any damage to any life or property, peace was maintained in Punjab. The Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state," the DGP said.

Asked about the questions being raised that Amritpal Singh was not arrested, he surrendered, the Punjab DGP said, "He was arrested. This is very clear. There is nothing to revisit here. He surfaced as raids were done and pressure was built. After that, he was arrested."

On the incident of sacrilege at a Gurudwara in Morinda, he said, "The sacrilege is very unfortunate. The one who did that has been arrested. We will expose the conspiracy in-depth, if any." After a chase of over a month, Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in Moga on Sunday and later shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

The self-styled preacher was evading Punjab Police since March 18. Nine of Amritpal's aides who were arrested earlier were also lodged in Dibrugarh jail. Earlier on Sunday (April 23), Amritpal was arrested from a Gurudwara in the Moga district of Punjab and reportedly also addressed a gathering before his arrest. According to the officials, the arrest was done by combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

The father of the radical preacher Tarsem Singh said Amritpal was working to save people from the drug menace in the State."Through TV we came to know that he surrendered before the Police. We too wanted the same because people were being harassed due to him. We will fight the case. The entire community should fight it. He was working to save people from the drug menace; an offer has been made to us for it..." Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh told media.

Amritpal Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur said, "We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior...We will fight a legal battle and we will also go and meet him at the earliest."

Earlier in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident.Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) said that National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning."NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing."Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case.

A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said."...Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said.

Earlier, the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" as he was on the run earlier in March. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

