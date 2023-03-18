Punjab: Amritpal Singh, 10 aides arrested; internet services suspended till tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has been reportedly arrested.

Amritpal Singh arrest news: Self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested on Saturday (March 18). A special team of the Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh following a chase in Moga district, sources said. According to reports, at least 10 associates of Amritpal Singh have been detained in police crackdown.Houses of Singh's supporters have also been raided. The Centre is keeping a watch over the developments in Punjab, officials said.

Supporters of Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De chief, have been sharing videos of police vehicles chasing Singh's cavalcade in Moga district. A video being shared on social media showed Amritpal Singh sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Mobile internet services have been suspended across Punjab till Sunday afternoon in order to prevent law and order situation going out of control in view of Singh's arrest.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," a statement issued by the Department of Home Affairs & Justice, Govt of Punjab, said.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

