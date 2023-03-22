Amritpal Singh arrest: Bike on which Khalistani leader fled found abandoned, recovered near Jalandhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritpal Singh arrest: Bike on which Khalistani leader

In the latest development in the Amritpal Singh case, the bike in which the Khalistani sympathiser was seen absconding has been recovered from Darapur area, 45 km from Jalandhar. The bike was found abandoned on the roadside and was taken to the police station by two boys.

According to police, he switched from one car to another, changed clothes at a gurdwara and then fled along with three other associates on two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police have also started a combing operation at gurdwaras, hotels and in areas on the Indo-Nepal border in Udham Singh Nagar district in search of radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates.

The stringent National Security Act has also been invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab government on Tuesday told the high court which rapped it over the “intelligence failure” that led to pro-Khalistan preacher giving police the slip.

