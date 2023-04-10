Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested from Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet arrested

Pro-Khalistani sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, DIG Jalandhar range informed. Papalpreet Singh was nabbed in a joint operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit, sources said.

With the arrest of Papalpreet Singh, several close aides of Amritpal Singh have been held ever since the Punjab Police launched its crackdown to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief. However, Amritpal Singh is still out at large even after being spotted in different attires across several states in northern India.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Supreme Court dismisses two pleas challenging Delhi High Court verdict upholding Centre's Agnipath scheme

ALSO READ | Mayawati says BSP will not give ticket to jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife

Latest India News