Assam: Amritapl Singh's wife meets him at Dibrugarh jail weeks after his arrest

Amritpal Singh news: 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur paid a visit to him at Dibrugarh jail on Thursday. This comes weeks after the radical preacher was arrested on April 23. He was shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after being arrested by Punjab Police in Moga.

As many as 10 'Waris Punjab De' members, including Amritpal Singh, are currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA). According to officers, the arrest was made through the combined efforts of the Punjab Police and Central intelligence agencies.

Amritpal says he is in high spirits in prison

Last week, Amritpal said he is in 'chardi kala' (high spirits) in prison, according to his lawyer Bhagwant Singh Siyalka. The radical preacher handed over a letter written in Gurmukhi to Siyalka inside the prison, in which he said: “With the blessing of the Almighty, I am in 'chardi kala' here.”

Referring to the cases registered against members of his outfit, Amritpal Singh accused the Punjab government of unleashing excesses and registering “several fake cases” against Sikhs.

“This whole matter is of ‘Khalsa Panth’ and I appeal to the ‘Panth’ that a panel of capable advocates be set up, which will pursue all these cases,” he said in the letter.

Amiritpal, his associates booked under several criminal cases

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Earlier, in March, pro-Khalistan supporters and associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over a possible jailbreak and a repeat of the Ajnala incident. Earlier, the radical leader was declared a "fugitive" after he went absconding earlier in March.

It should be mentioned here that the crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

