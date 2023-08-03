Amrit Udyan to open again for one month from August 16: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amrit Udyan

Amrit Udyan: For the second time in the year, the famed Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for visitors from August 16. Visitors will be able to enjoy the blossom of summer annuals. Earlier this year, the Amrit Udyan was open from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav-I. According to an official statement, over 10 lakh people visited the garden during Udyan Utsav-I.

"Amrit Udyan will open for the public from August 16, 2023, for one month (except on Mondays), under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for teachers to mark the Teachers’ Day," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"It is for the first time that the udyan is being opened for the second time in a year," an official said.

As per the statement, the Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors. Moreover, students of government schools can visit the museum free of cost during the Udyan Utsav-II.

The entry time of the Amrit Udyan is 10 am to 5 pm (last entry 4 pm). The visitors will be able to enter from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near North Avenue.

The visitors can book tickets online from August 7 on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website -- visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

"Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost," the statement said.

Along with the Amrit Udyan, visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum by booking their slots online.

Latest India News