Amrinder Singh Raja Warring resigns as Punjab Congress chief ahead of 2027 polls: Who could replace him?

Chandigarh:

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has resigned from his post amid months of factional differences within the state unit, party sources said. The resignation comes months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Congress expected to name his successor soon.

The Punjab Assembly elections are due to be held next year.

The Punjab Congress has been witnessing internal differences for the past few months. Sources have now said that Raja Warring has sent his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress president to the party high command. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also spoke to Warring over the phone and discussed the current situation in the state unit.

Why did Raja Warring resign?

Warring decided to step down as Punjab Congress president on Wednesday amid the prolonged internal differences within the state unit. His resignation could also lead to changes in several organisational committees of the state Congress.

The party's newly appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot has held discussions with senior leaders and office-bearers as part of an organisational assessment ahead of the Assembly elections. Sources said the feedback from the state unit was among the factors behind the leadership change. The Congress high command has informed Warring of its decision to replace him, following which he has offered to resign, the sources said.

Warring took charge as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president in April 2022 and has led the state unit for around four-and-a-half years.

Who is in the race for Punjab Congress chief?

According to sources, the Congress may announce the name of the new Punjab Congress president on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The party is also considering a Hindu face for the post. Vijay Inder Singla, the All India Congress Committee treasurer and a Congress Working Committee member, is among the prominent names being considered and is reportedly the frontrunner. According to PTI, Singla was appointed chairman of the party's Election Management and Coordination Committee on July 1.

Other names being discussed include Congress leader Rana KP Singh, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

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