ALERT: Super cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast. Forecast, worst-affected districts

Image Source : INDIA TV ALERT: Super cyclone Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast. Check forecast, worst-affected districts

Cyclone 'Amphan' developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday. The government has said that the super cyclone has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on May 20. Amphan is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging up to 195 kmph. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the super cyclone and directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from areas in the cyclone's path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies.

Cyclone Amphan: Forecast, districts likely to be worst-affected

According to the India Meteorological Department, a storm surge of a height of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide would inundate the low-lying coastal areas of South and North 24 Parganas, and three-four metres in East Medinipur at the time of landfall on May 20. Amphan will also cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal, an official release has said.

Districts likely to be worst-affected in West Bengal

East Medinipur

South Parganas

North 24 Parganas

Howrah

Hooghly

Kolkata

Districts likely to be affected in Odisha

Jagatsinghpur

Kendrapada

Bhadrak

Balasore

Cyclone Amphan: Readiness

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations in wake of the cyclone. The Army and the Air Force units in West Bengal and Odisha have also been kept on standby. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dedicated a total of 53 teams, including those on standby, for cyclone-affected states of Odisha and West Bengal. Additionally, 12 teams have been kept on standby. Meanwhile, SN Pradhan, chief of the National Disaster Response Force, said the NDRF was not taking Amphan lightly as it is only the second time that India is facing a super cyclone. He said this is a very significant incident as this is the second super cyclone after the first hit Odisha in 1999.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage