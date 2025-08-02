Amod Kanth slams web series 'The Hunt-The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case' for misrepresenting his role Many viewers of the web series have reached out to Amod Kanth, expressing their concern about the portrayal in the series, including the sequence of events, the depiction of third-degree torture, and the unethical and humiliating arrest of Athirai.

New Delhi:

Retired IPS officer Amod K Kanth, who served as DIG (Investigation) with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the Rajiv Gandhi assassination probe, has raised serious objections against the Sony LIV web series 'The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case'. Calling it misleading and defamatory, Kanth alleges that the show distorts key events, misrepresents the role of officers, and damages the legacy of one of India's most high-profile investigations.

A press conference was held in the national capital on July 31 (Thursday) that saw Kanth, along with prominent legal, media, and technical experts, voicing strong criticism of the series, especially its portrayal of real officers without consent and the depiction of unethical and unlawful acts.

Key allegations made by Amod K Kanth:

1. Inaccurate and defamatory portrayal of events

Kanth claims the series shows him entering a hotel room with a duplicate key and arresting a female LTTE member, Athirai, in an unethical manner—an incident he says is completely fictional and defamatory.

The show depicts custodial torture, including threats of rape and abusive language allegedly by him and his team. Kanth flatly denies these scenes and stresses that the investigation was conducted lawfully and professionally.

Misrepresentation includes showing him smoking, using foul language, and being careless during investigations—acts that, he asserts, are against his character and service history.

2. Misleading use of real identities without consent

Despite a disclaimer, the series uses real names, designations, and personal details (including those of his wife) without seeking permission or consulting him or other officials involved.

3. Disrespect to deceased officers

Late SP Amit Verma, part of the investigating team, is shown in scenes implying third-degree torture—an allegation Kanth calls baseless and unfair to someone who cannot defend himself.

4. False depiction of the CBI and investigation procedures

According to Kanth, the series undermines the professional conduct of CBI officers, misrepresents forensic protocols, and glamorises LTTE operatives by portraying them as martyrs.

(Image Source : REPORTER ) Amod Kanth challenges 'The Hunt- Rajiv Gandhi Assassination' web series.

Legal action initiated

Kanth has served a legal notice under Section 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, to the makers of the series, demanding accountability for what he terms defamatory content. The notice alleges that the series has not only harmed Kanth's personal and professional image but has also tarnished the reputation of the CBI and its officers who led the landmark investigation.

Highlights of the press conference:

1. Detailed refutation of key scenes

Kanth provided a chronological account of the actual events and countered specific portrayals in episodes 2, 3, and 4.

He emphasised that all confessions were lawfully recorded under TADA and accepted by the Supreme Court.

2. Support from colleagues and experts

Major General Manik Sabharwal, former NSG bomb disposal expert, refuted the forensic inaccuracies in the series and validated the professionalism of the CBI team.

Supreme Court lawyer advocate Rajan Raj highlighted the legal and ethical breach of portraying real individuals in fictionalised formats without consent.

Veteran filmmaker Jaswin Jassi and others stressed the lack of regulation on OTT platforms and the dangers of unchecked creative liberty.

Mohini Priya, Advocate on Record in the Supreme Court, referred to an ongoing case on OTT regulation, calling for stronger oversight.

3. Factual corrections shared by Kanth

Crime scene handling: The initial evidence collection was overseen by IGP RK Raghavan, not P Chandrashekaran as shown.

Athirai's arrest: Conducted by a properly constituted team with female officers; no misconduct took place.

Konanakunte encounter: Kanth was never present at the site, contrary to depictions.

LTTE role: The suicide bombing was confirmed through forensic science and intelligence, including the identification of Sivarasan via Haribabu's camera; procedures were accurately followed but poorly represented in the series.

4. Call for responsible storytelling

Kanth urged creators of docu-dramas and biopics to exercise responsibility, especially when dealing with sensitive national events and real-life individuals. He emphasised that creative liberties should not come at the cost of truth or public trust in democratic institutions.

5. A larger concern beyond one series

The controversy over 'The Hunt' has triggered broader questions about content ethics, OTT regulation, and individual rights. As highlighted by participants in the press conference, the need for well-defined content standards on digital platforms is now urgent. While artistic freedom is vital, it must be balanced with truth, accountability, and respect for those who’ve served the nation.