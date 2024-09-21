Follow us on Image Source : PTI One dead in ammonia gas leak at Jalandhar ice factory, probe underway

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Jalandhar, Punjab, where an ammonia gas leak from an ice factory near Domoria Bridge resulted in one death. Several individuals reported symptoms of suffocation due to the gas.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, with fire tenders and an ambulance attending to the situation. Six individuals were rescued from the factory, but one person, found unconscious, later succumbed to the effects of the gas. The other rescued individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The local deputy commissioner has initiated a magisterial probe into the incident, instructing the sub-divisional magistrate to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The area has been sealed off and traffic has been diverted to ensure public safety. Residents expressed concerns over the strong smell of ammonia and its suffocating effects.