Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan found COVID-19 positive: Politicians wish speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan was on Saturday found diagnosed with coronavirus. The megastar himself tweeted the information and said that he had been shifted to hospital. His family and staff have also undergone tests and their reports are still awaited. Meanwhile, politicians are wishing Bachchan a speedy recovery.

DR. HARSH VARDHAN

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!



After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!



We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020

DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!

Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020

SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN

महानायक श्री @SrBachchan जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला।



ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें और पुन: उसी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने काम में डट जायें। हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं ! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 11, 2020

JAYANT PATIL

Indian film industry’s Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to 'Nanavati Hospital' in Mumbai.

Prayers for him , Get well soon Amit ji ! 🙏#AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/x1V07qfCb7 — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) July 11, 2020

KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA

GAURAV BHATIA

Praying for your speedy recovery @SrBachchan ji. The nation is praying for your recovery too. You are an inspiration for all of us. #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/vKLzBKSDmq — Gaurav Bhatia Sr Adv BJP गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) July 11, 2020

BALASAHEB THORAT

I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Shri @SrBachchan ji#AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/qLNRkICaE5 — Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) July 11, 2020

AMIT THAKER

My prayers to provide strength to overcome the illness with speedy recovery. Get well soon. #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/FOXhVL6g4f — Amit Thaker (@AmitThakerBJP) July 11, 2020

