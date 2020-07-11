Amitabh Bachchan found COVID-19 positive: Politicians wish speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan was on Saturday found diagnosed with coronavirus. The megastar himself tweeted the information and said that he had been shifted to hospital. His family and staff have also undergone tests and their reports are still awaited. Meanwhile, politicians are wishing Bachchan a speedy recovery.
DR. HARSH VARDHAN
Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 11, 2020
After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar!
We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS
We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 11, 2020
Get well soon @SrBachchan ji ! https://t.co/RX8FrWWDx9
SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN
महानायक श्री @SrBachchan जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 11, 2020
ईश्वर आपको शीघ्र स्वस्थ करें और पुन: उसी ऊर्जा के साथ अपने काम में डट जायें। हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं !
JAYANT PATIL
Indian film industry’s Mahanayak Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to 'Nanavati Hospital' in Mumbai.
Prayers for him , Get well soon Amit ji ! 🙏#AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/x1V07qfCb7— Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) July 11, 2020
KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA
हिंदी फिल्मों के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चनजी का कोरोना टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। उन्हें मुंबई के नानावटी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। ईश्वर उन्हें शीघ्र स्वस्थ करे।— Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) July 11, 2020
उनके चाहने वालों को अभी उनकी श्रेष्ठ अदाकारी का इंतजार है।#AmitabhBachchan
GAURAV BHATIA
Praying for your speedy recovery @SrBachchan ji. The nation is praying for your recovery too. You are an inspiration for all of us. #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/vKLzBKSDmq— Gaurav Bhatia Sr Adv BJP गौरव भाटिया 🇮🇳 (@gauravbh) July 11, 2020
BALASAHEB THORAT
I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of Shri @SrBachchan ji#AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/qLNRkICaE5— Balasaheb Thorat (@bb_thorat) July 11, 2020
AMIT THAKER
My prayers to provide strength to overcome the illness with speedy recovery. Get well soon. #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/FOXhVL6g4f— Amit Thaker (@AmitThakerBJP) July 11, 2020