Mamata Banerjee wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the latter tested coronavirus positive late Saturday night.

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan. please get well soon," Mamata tweeted.

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive.

Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 11, 2020

Soon after Big B tested positive for COVID-19, reports emerged of his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also testing positive coronavirus. Both of them are now admitted to Mumbai's COVID-19 dedicated Nanavati hospital.

