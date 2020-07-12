Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mamata Banerjee wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

Mamata Banerjee wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the latter tested coronavirus positive late Saturday night. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Published on: July 12, 2020 8:37 IST
Mamata Banerjee wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive
Image Source : PTI

Mamata Banerjee wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery after he tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has wished Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after the latter tested coronavirus positive late Saturday night. 

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan. please get well soon," Mamata tweeted. 

Soon after Big B tested positive for COVID-19, reports emerged of his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also testing positive coronavirus. Both of them are now admitted to Mumbai's COVID-19 dedicated Nanavati hospital. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X