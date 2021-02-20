'Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar not real heroes... but kagaz ke sher': Maha Congress chief Nana Patole

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole addresses a press conference, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Congress Nana Patole, who on Thursday warned that it would stop shooting or screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar films as "they have failed to speak up" on rising fuel prices, on Saturday once again criticised both the actors.

On Saturday, Nana Patole said, "I didn't speak against Akshay Kumar & Amitabh Bachchan but against their work. They're not real heroes. If they were, they would've stood beside people during their sufferings. If they want to continue being 'kagaz ke sher', then we don't have any problem."

Further hitting out at the actors, Patole said, "We haven't stepped back. We'll show black flags to them whenever their films are released or when we spot them. We'll follow democratic ways. We are not 'Godse wale' but 'Gandhi wale'"

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa in Mumbai after Patole's remarks.

Hitting out at the BJP, Patole earlier said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hiked petrol-diesel-gas prices exorbitantly, while farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for the past nearly three months.

However, in the midst of these grave crises, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay, who had raised their voices against the Congress-led UPA Government in the past on various issues, are now absolutely silent, and he cautioned that the party would stop their film shootings/ screenings for keeping aloof.

"The Modi regime has hiked fuel prices with petrol going up to Rs 100, domestic cooking gas cylinders up to Rs 800. Life has become miserable for the common masses. Even the farmers are protesting outside Delhi, demanding the revoking of the 3 new farm laws," Patole said.

"Compared with the rates during the UPA government, the prices of fuel are nearly double now in the 7 years of BJP rule At that time all these celebs spoke out against the government, but now they are scared of the BJP and keeping mum," Patole said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News