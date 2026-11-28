Urging all opposition parties to back the Centre's fresh delimitation push, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet this week, will end the decades-long wait of women across the country, providing them 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

Shah, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said the Modi government remains committed to women's empowerment and ensure their stronger participation in elected representation. He said women's increased participation will only add a new dimension to policymaking, legislation and the determination of national priorities.

"Ensuring at least one-third representation of women in state Assemblies will make the policies and schemes of states and Union Territories more inclusive," the union minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "All political parties should support this historic initiative aimed at making women equal and stronger partners in governance."

Shah described the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill as historic, underling its proposes amending Article 170(1) to increase the maximum limit on the number of seats in state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to approximately 650.

In Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are slated for early next year, the BJP leader said Centre's delimitation push would further strengthen both good governance and public participation, as reiterated that political parties should welcome and support this historic bill.

"This provision will enable Uttar Pradesh to increase its representation in the Legislative Assembly while remaining undivided," Shah said in another X post. "At the same time, the one-third reservation for women will provide women in the state with their highest-ever level of representation."

"A greater number of elected representatives will be able to raise the priorities and concerns of their respective constituencies in the Assembly. This will help in formulating schemes tailored to local needs and accelerating development," he added.

The Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the present 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The move will pave the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The constitutional amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses to get cleared.

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