Amit Shah unveils revamped OCI portal to boost services for global Indian community Amit Shah launched a revamped OCI portal aimed at enhancing digital services and user experience for the global Indian diaspora.

New Delhi:

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a newly revamped portal for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, marking a major stride in modernising digital services for the Indian diaspora.

Developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the upgraded portal is aimed at streamlining and improving the user experience for millions of OCI cardholders around the world. Officials say the overhaul addresses several shortcomings of the previous platform and incorporates features designed to meet the evolving digital expectations of global users.

"In view of the remarkable technological progress over the past decade and consistent feedback from OCI cardholders, the government has launched a new OCI portal to offer an enhanced, efficient and user-friendly experience," the MHA said in a statement following the launch in the national capital.

The OCI card grants individuals of Indian origin, who have taken foreign citizenship, certain privileges in India such as visa-free entry and rights related to property ownership, economic participation, and education. With a growing global Indian population, demand has steadily increased for more accessible and reliable digital services.

The redesigned portal aims to simplify processes such as application submission, document uploads, and status tracking. It also features an improved interface to facilitate smoother navigation and faster service delivery.

The Home Ministry highlighted that the new initiative is part of its broader push towards creating a digitally empowered governance ecosystem, especially one that caters to the needs of overseas Indians. Officials emphasized that enhancing engagement with the global Indian community remains a top priority for the government.

The revamped platform is expected to not only ease bureaucratic processes but also strengthen India's connection with its diaspora, reinforcing efforts to provide responsive and citizen-centric digital infrastructure.

The launch of the upgraded OCI portal reaffirms the government’s commitment to harnessing technology in service delivery and ensuring that Indians abroad remain closely integrated with their country of origin.