Digitalisation of census process to ensure 100 percent enumeration: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah receives miniature Kamakhya temple during the inauguration of Janaganana Bhawan at Amingaon, in Kamrup district, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Highlights Shah asserted that digitalization of the census process can lead to 100% enumeration

Shah stressed the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a 3-day visit to Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that with the digitalization of the census process in the country, a “100 percent perfect enumeration” can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.

“With the next census to be conducted in e-mode, it will be a 100 percent perfect enumeration and on its basis, the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken,” he said.

“Census is important from various aspects. For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital,” the home minister added.

ALSO READ | On 3-day Assam tour, Amit Shah reviews Indo-Bangla border situation, interacts with locals

ALSO READ | Amit Shah demands CBI investigation into BJP worker's death in West Bengal

Latest India News