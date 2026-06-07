Amit Shah to launch LPMS on June 9; all about the tech-driven overhaul of border governance

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally launch the Land Port Management System (LPMS) in New Delhi on June 9, marking a significant milestone in India's journey toward technology-driven border governance and seamless cross-border connectivity.

The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to smart border management, aimed at enhancing the efficiency, transparency and security of cross-border trade and passenger movement through advanced digital solutions. On the occasion, Shah will also inaugurate newly constructed stakeholder accommodation facilities at the Dawki and Srimantapur Land Ports, strengthening infrastructure support for border personnel and other key stakeholders.

A unified platform for land ports

LPMS is a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to integrate the operations of all land ports into a single unified system. It enables secure, real-time exchange of logistics and regulatory information, bringing land ports on par with the digital ecosystems operating at airports and seaports.

As a neutral and open platform, LPMS will facilitate seamless coordination among government agencies, logistics operators, traders and other stakeholders, reducing delays and improving operational efficiency across border checkpoints.

End-to-end digital processing

The system offers a comprehensive digital workflow for both cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, online payments, cargo tracking and single-window clearances. Fully integrated with major national platforms such as ICEGATE, ULIP and the Motor Vehicle ecosystem, LPMS is expected to create a more interoperable, transparent, and efficient border management framework.

Strengthening trade and connectivity

The launch comes amid remarkable growth in trade and passenger traffic through India's land ports. Since 2014-15, EXIM trade handled through land ports has surged from nearly Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 82,800 crore in 2024-25, while cargo vehicle movement has risen from 1.1 lakh to 6.69 lakh vehicles during the same period. Passenger traffic has also expanded significantly, reaching 25.8 lakh in 2024-25 despite regional geopolitical challenges.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs, currently operates 15 land ports across India's borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The introduction of LPMS is expected to further boost trade facilitation, regional connectivity, and national security, while supporting India's long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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