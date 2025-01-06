Amit Shah to launch Bharatpol portal by CBI to deal with crime, security challenges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatpol app on December 7.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatpol portal developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in New Delhi. The Bharatpol portal will enable the country's law enforcement agencies to be able to access real-time information for faster access to international police assistance, an official release stated.

'This portal will streamline all requests for international assistance through Interpol, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded Interpol notices," the statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

The Bharatpol portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges by providing easy and faster access to international assistance, BHARATPOL will strengthen India's efforts to combat international crimes.

CBI develops Bharatpol portal

The growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalization, organized crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc, necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations. To address this challenge, CBI has developed Bharatpol portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform.

The Bharatpol portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges. By facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance, it will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes.

Police medals to award-winning CBI officers

Amit Shah will also present police medals to 35 CBI officers or officials, who have been awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Several dignitaries and senior officers from various Ministries or Departments including Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, DoPT, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Police Organisations would attend the event.