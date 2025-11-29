Amit Shah speaks tough on Naxalism again, sets new deadline on eradication Shah told the conference that the Modi government had provided lasting solutions to three long-standing hotspots, Naxalism, the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Naxalism would be eliminated before the next all-India Directors General and Inspectors General of Police conference. He made the remark while addressing the inaugural session of the three-day 60th DGsP and IGsP conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

A Ministry of Home Affairs statement quoted Shah as saying that the country would be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next conference. Citing steps taken by the Narendra Modi government to root out Naxalism, he said the Centre had strengthened the security grid by building 586 fortified police stations in the past seven years. As a result, the number of Naxal affected districts had fallen from 126 in 2014 to just 11 today, the ministry said.

Shah told the conference that the Modi government had provided lasting solutions to three long standing hotspots, Naxalism, the North East and Jammu and Kashmir, and said these regions would soon be like the rest of the country.

He said security forces and police were striking hard at extremism, radicalisation and narcotics by focusing on the accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives and synergy in action. He called for a three hundred and sixty degree offensive against narcotics and organised crime, and for creating a system in which drug traffickers and criminals have no room to operate.

Shah urged state police forces to work closely with the Narcotics Control Bureau and to crack down on narcotics networks at the state, national and international levels, bringing their masterminds to justice.

He said the DGsP and IGsP conference, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, had become an important forum for tackling internal security challenges by identifying problems and formulating strategy and policy.

Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said the National Investigation Agency had been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act had been made more robust, three new criminal laws had been introduced, and strong laws had been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders. He added that once the three new criminal laws are fully implemented, policing in India would become the most modern in the world.

