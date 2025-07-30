Jammu and Kashmir will be free of terrorism, it is PM Modi's vow: Amit Shah in Parliament

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, amid continuous sloganeering from the Opposition, whose members demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the PM's absence from the House, calling it an insult as he was present in the Parliament.
"There was a demand from the Opposition that the PM should come to the House and give a reply. If the PM doesn't come to the House despite being present in Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House," Kharg said.
Shah had informed the House that the Prime Minister was present in his office after the Opposition kept making demands for a reply from the Prime Minister. The Opposition members walked out of the Upper House before the home minister resumed his address.
Top quotes from Amit Shah's speech:
- On Monday, our security forces conducted Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed.
- See the coincidence, terrorists who killed people in Pahalgam were also shot in their head by the Indian security forces.
- We don't do politics of votebank. The Pahalgam attack was not just on those 26 tourists but on the whole of Hindustan's faith
- Congress was asking why the terrorists in Pahalgam were killed on Tuesday. Why shouldn't they have been killed a day earlier? Because Rahul Gandhi had to deliver his speech? This is not how things work.
- The whole country is watching that Congress' priority is not national security or the eradication of terrorism, but politics, their vote bank, and appeasement. Today, standing in this House, I promise that Jammu and Kashmir will be free from terrorism. This is the resolve of the Narendra Modi government.
- We attacked Pakistan's terror camps, terror launching pads and terror training camps, but they considered it as an attack on their country. As a response, on May 8, Pakistan attacked residential areas in India and defence installations. On May 9, India attacked and destroyed Pakistan's 11 defence installations and airbases...After this, Pakistan was not in a position to fight back.
- India only sent dossiers to Pakistan earlier, but this time, Narendra Modi gave a reply to them with airstrikes and a surgical strike. There is fear in Pakistan now.
- I want to tell the Congress party, it was you who gave away Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but it is the BJP that will bring it back. We carried out targeted strikes on terrorist hideouts, on their headquarters, their organisations, their training camps and launching pads.
- They (Opposition leaders) are asking on whose request the ceasefire happened, it didn’t happen on anyone’s request. Pakistan, brought to its knees, called our Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and pleaded to stop. From the very beginning, our intention was not war, nor did we want to harm the people of Pakistan.
- Prime Minister Modi immediately said that if Pakistan is willing to stop, then let it stop. But even now, Rahul Gandhi is trying to escalate the matter and questioning it... Some people even raised doubts about who exactly was killed.