Jammu and Kashmir will be free of terrorism, it is PM Modi's vow: Amit Shah in Parliament Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah began his speech, Opposition members, led by LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a walkout over PM Modi's absence in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor, amid continuous sloganeering from the Opposition, whose members demanded a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the PM's absence from the House, calling it an insult as he was present in the Parliament.

"There was a demand from the Opposition that the PM should come to the House and give a reply. If the PM doesn't come to the House despite being present in Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House," Kharg said.

Shah had informed the House that the Prime Minister was present in his office after the Opposition kept making demands for a reply from the Prime Minister. The Opposition members walked out of the Upper House before the home minister resumed his address.

Top quotes from Amit Shah's speech: