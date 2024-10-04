Amit Shah slams Congress for alleged links to Rs 5,000-cr drug bust, says party leading youth into drug trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah.

In a recent statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Congress party's alleged involvement in a massive drug bust in Northern India, where a haul of drugs valued at Rs 5,600 crore was seized. He emphasised the Modi government's commitment to a "drug-free India" through a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics.

Shah has taken to social media platform X to criticise the Congress party and label the involvement of a prominent party figure in this incident as "dangerous and shameful," linking it to the wider issue of drug abuse affecting the youth in states like Punjab and Haryana.

In his post, Shah stated, "While the Modi government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy for a drug-free India, the Congress party seeks to drag the youth into the dark world of drugs." He pointed out that during Congress's governance, drug abuse had significantly worsened in Northern India, asserting that the situation had become dire for young people.

Shah further emphasised that the current government is focused on guiding the youth towards sports, education, and innovation, contrasting this with Congress's alleged agenda. He expressed his determination that the Modi government would not allow the Congress party's purported intentions to succeed in pushing young people towards drugs.

The Home Minister reiterated his commitment to dismantling the entire drug network without regard to the political stature of those involved, underscoring the government's resolve to achieve a drug-free society in India.

The statement comes amid growing concerns about drug abuse in the region and the ongoing efforts of the Modi government to combat narcotics trafficking. Shah's remarks underline the government's resolve to create a drug-free environment and ensure a brighter future for the youth of India.