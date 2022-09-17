Amit Shah security breach: TRS leader parks car in front of minister's cavalcade | Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad.

Amit Shah security breach: Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade in Hyderabad, after which he had to move his vehicle away following the instructions from the Home Minister's security. Srinivas, alleging that his SUV was vandalised, said that the incident happened as he was under tension.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad Friday night. Shah inaugurated the year-long celebrations of 75 years of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and also attend a service programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday. The Centre has planned year-long celebrations to commemorate the 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation'. Shah also held a meeting with key BJP leaders in Telangana

This was not the first time that home minister's security was breached. Recently, Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh and breaching the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai. The accused, Hemant Pawar of Dhule in Maharashtra, was sent to police custody by the court.

According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag. He was seen at both the places where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events were held.

When asked by the Mumbai Police, he said that he was an officer of the Union Home Ministry, and he left. When CRPF officials informed the Mumbai Police that the man was a suspect, he was arrested through a tip-off from Naka Chowk area. The Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court sent the accused to police custody till September 12. The identity card of the MP secretary was also recovered from the accused.

Not long back, at a rally in Hyderabad, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic installed on the stage.

