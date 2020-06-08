Encroaching India's borders is no child's play, you will be punished: Amit Shah

Image Source : ANI Home Minister Amit Shah addressing Odisha Jan-Samvad virtual rally on June 8, 2020.

Encroaching India's borders is no child's play, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday as he reminded people of India's airstrikes and surgical strikes. "Terror attacks happened in our time too, in Uri and Pulwama, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't waste time. Pakistan was punished by airstrikes and surgical strikes. It made the whole world realize that encroaching India's borders is no child's play, you will be punished," Shah said at Odisha Jan-Samvad virtual rally today.

Shah also listed the government's achievements. He said that while many governments came with a two-third majority, none had the courage to remove Article 370 and 35A. "Many governments came with 2/3rd majority but did not have the courage to remove Article 370 and 35A. On August 5, 2019, Narendra Modi ji brought the bill to Parliament and abrogated Article 370 and 35A," he said.

The home minister also showered praises on BJP workers for having provided food to more than 11 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wholeheartedly congratulate party president, his team & all the party workers for this."

Talking about Odisha, he said over 42 percent of households in the state don't have the access to tap water. PM Modi launched Jal Jeevan Mission to make available safe drinking water through pipeline to 25 crore people by 2022, the home minister added.

Shah also called upon people to use indigenous products and avoid usage of imported items to make the economy self-reliant. "I appeal to crores of BJP workers, people of Odisha & the country to take a pledge to use only indigenous products as far as it is possible & to avoid using imported items to make Indian economy self-reliant."

