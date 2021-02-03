'No propaganda can stop India...': Amit Shah after Rihanna's tweet

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves the Parliament House after the Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition members protest against farm laws, in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took to Twitter and gave out a message to all who are trying to play a false propaganda against India amid the ongoing farmers protest and trying to mislead people. While farmers protest still continues in India, in a latest, American singer Rihanna, who has a huge following on Twitter, said why aren't we talking about this (farmers protest). Though the government reacted sharply saying a 'very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these (agri) reforms'.

Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lend their voices to the months-long farmers' protests against three newly enacted agri laws.

While many Bollywood celebs have also come forward to join #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda on Twitter to shut India's critics, Home Minister Amit Shah also took to the micro-blogging site saying, "No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether."

The home minister's tweet was posted with hashtags - #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether - that were used in the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and in the tweets by top Union Ministers who spoke in similar vein.

"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote on Wednesday.

Soon after, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the protesters as she shared the same article and wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Earlier in the day, BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi and Rihanna for misleading people against farmers protest and new reforms passed by the government. Hours after Rahul Gandhi addressed a presser in which he spoke against the new laws, asking the government to bow down and accept demands put forth by farmers, BJP said neither Rahul Gandhi or Rihanna know anything about agriculture.

Addressing the presser, BJP's Sambit Patra asked Rahul Gandhi, Rihanna and all those who are tweeting on farmers protest did anyone raised their voice or tweeted when Mahatma Gandhi's statues were vandalised.

Denouncing the January 26 violence in Delhi and vandalism at the iconic Red Fort, MEA said that some vested interest groups were trying to enforce their agenda on the farmers protest.

"Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," the statement said.

