Monday, March 01, 2021
     
  4. Amit Shah receives Covid vaccine's first shot

Amit Shah receives Covid vaccine's first shot

Union Home Amit Shah received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2021 19:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Amit Shah received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Amit Shah was administered the vaccine under the supervision of a team of doctors led by Dr. Naresh Trehan.

This is a developing story.

 

