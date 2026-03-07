Amit Shah recalls Uttarakhand's fight for identity, slams Congress for 'supressing' youth

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a large gathering in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, recalled the state’s fight for identity and rights. He said that during the struggle, the youth of Uttarakhand had bravely taken to the streets to protect their culture and heritage but faced “suppression” by the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Shah credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for officially creating Uttarakhand, calling him a key figure in fulfilling the aspirations of the state.

BJP’s governance celebrated

Shah also shed light on the achievements of the BJP in Uttarakhand, saying, “Today, the Dhami ji's government is completing four years, and the BJP government is also completing nine years…Through this govt, I have come to tell the people of Uttarakhand that there was a time when the state was fighting for its own identity and rights. To save the culture of Uttarakhand, its youth fought. At the time, the Congress party and Samajwadi Party suppressed the youth of the state…”

By connecting the historic struggle to current governance, Shah presented the BJP as the party that safeguarded Uttarakhand’s culture and continues to lead the state’s development.