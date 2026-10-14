OPINION | Amit Shah reacts: Gives advice to Rahul 

New Delhi:

In a strong rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened up for the first time, eight days after protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR. Amit Shah advised Rahul Gandhi to introspect rather than try to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity with SIR. Shah reminded how Congress failed to win a single election in Gujarat in the last 41 years. For good measure, Amit Shah predicted that the BJP-led NDA would win the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi should prepare himself to face defeat.

The local body elections in Gujarat held recently clearly indicate that Rahul Gandhi’s campaign has practically no effect on the ground level. A leader or a party’s popularity is measured through elections. It does not matter how many reels one made against whom and how a campaign was conducted on social media. The clean sweep BJP made in Amit Shah’s parliamentary constituency, Gandhinagar, is clear proof that Narendra Modi’s popularity has not waned.

The assembly and Lok Sabha byelection results from Assam and West Bengal also went in favour of the BJP. An election result is the most authentic proof of popularity compared to any political party’s internal assessment or an opinion poll. What bigger proof can there be in a democracy? Amit Shah gave several proofs; he named the states where Congress failed to win in the last 30 to 40 years. There was no Gyanesh Kumar at that time in the Election Commission. Amit Shah rightly commented that an 8,000-person crowd in Delhi cannot change ground realities.

Piyush Goyal reminds Congress about past CECs

But Rahul Gandhi continues to march to the beat of his own drum. He invited INDIA bloc opposition leaders and civil society activists to tea at his residence. It was decided to continue the movement for seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and withdrawal of SIR. Rahul Gandhi told the gathering, "No matter what time it takes, the movement against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and Mohan Bhagwat will continue". Responding to this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal posed 10 questions to Rahul Gandhi.

Goyal reminded him how previous Congress regimes appointed a former CEC as Governor, another CEC as cabinet minister and gave a party ticket to a third CEC to contest elections. Goyal asked why Rahul Gandhi is trying to cover up these misdeeds of previous Congress regimes. The BJP has changed its strategy for responding to Rahul’s allegations. Earlier, whenever Rahul Gandhi used to level charges against the ECI and indirectly tried to corner the ruling party, BJP leaders preferred to remain silent lest people might think that the party is trying to shield the Election Commission.

But in the last 3-4 days, senior BJP leaders have been giving point-by-point rebuttals to Rahul Gandhi’s charges. Piyush Goyal has exposed Congress’s double standards. In response to Rahul’s charge that Gyanesh Kumar has been helping the BJP, Goyal named past CECs like TN Seshan, Navin Chawla and M. S. Gill, whom Congress made minister, governor and gave party tickets to contest.

Piyush Goyal also named those Congress leaders who had demanded Special Intensive Revision. He challenged Rahul Gandhi to go to court if he has evidence of ‘vote theft’. It would have been better if such debates were held inside Parliament, but Rahul Gandhi stalled the functioning of Parliament as part of a deliberate plan. Otherwise, every query about the ECI would have been answered.

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