Amit Shah to address public meetings in Gujarat, Maharashtra today to mark 9 years of Modi government

Amit Shah's public meetings: As part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) reach out to people to mark nine years of government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing public meetings in four states on June 10 and 11. According to officials, Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from June 10. During his address, he is likely to talk about the achievements of the Centre.

On Saturday, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to address meetings at Patan in Gujarat and at Nanded in Maharashtra. The officials said he will hold a public meeting in Patan and also pay obeisance at the Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded.

Amit Shah's June 11 itinerary

On June 11, the Shah will be holding a public meeting in Vellore in Tamil Nadu followed by a public meeting in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra's ruling YSR Congress has been largely supportive to the central government on key issues so far. Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Tirupati in the state on June 10. He will also offer prayers at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

BJP's Jan Sampark Abhiyan

Union ministers, MPs and BJP leaders are holding programmes across the country including public meetings and meeting with intellectuals as part of Jan Sampark Abhiyan. The BJP is apprising people about the work done by the Modi government for various sections under PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka, Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

It should be mentioned here that Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 in the first term and on May 30, 2019, in the second term. The saffron party is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the government's anniversary.

