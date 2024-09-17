Amit Shah presents NDA's 100-day report card, hails political stability after 60 years, sets new goal for 2029

Follow us on Image Source : X/AMITSHAH Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA government have planned events across the country to mark the new dispensation's 100 days in office on Tuesday, which coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the political stability in the country, emphasising the efforts made by the central government over the past 10 years. He also highlighted how this stability has been a key factor in driving the country's growth and development, pointing to significant progress in various sectors under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Modi government in its third term, Shah stated that projects worth nearly Rs 15 lakh crore had been launched in the first 100 days. Speaking about the government’s focus on political stability and policy continuity, he remarked that after 60 years, India is experiencing a period of sustained stability, which has enabled consistent and effective policy implementation.

Infrastructure boom in frst 100 days

The Union Home Minister elaborated that the government has broken down these achievements into 14 key pillars. Focusing on infrastructure, he revealed that Rs 3 lakh crore worth of projects were not only announced but have also entered the implementation phase. A major highlight is the development of a mega port in Wadhwan, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs 76,000 crore. Once operational, this port is expected to rank among the world's top 10 ports from its inception, he added.

"I can say with pride that India has become a centre of production in the world... Many countries of the world want to understand our Digital India campaign and make it a basis of their development... We brought discipline and progressed in all the 13 parameters of the economy. The world is acknowledging that India has a bright future in the space sector... For the first time after independence, the world saw a government that India had a spine in its foreign policy... 60 crores of Indians got houses, toilets, gas, drinking water, electricity, 5 kg free ration and health services up to 5 lakhs... Our goal is that when we go into the elections the next time, there would be no one who does not own a house," Shah added.

Connecting 25,000 villages with paved roads

In another major initiative, Shah announced the commencement of a project aimed at connecting 25,000 villages with paved roads. With a budget of Rs 49,000 crore, this scheme is set to benefit even smaller villages with a population of 100 or more. Additionally, the government has earmarked Rs 50,600 crore to expand India's major road networks, underscoring its commitment to improving transportation infrastructure.

Boost to airports and metro projects

Amit Shah also outlined the expansion of several key airports, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Bagdogra in West Bengal, Bihta in Bihar, and new runways in Agatti and Minicoy to enhance tourism. Metro projects across cities, including the Bengaluru Metro, Pune Metro, and Thane Integrated Ring Metro, have also seen significant progress within the first 100 days.

Support to farmers and agricultural reforms

Focusing on agriculture, Shah highlighted the 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which Rs 20,000 crore was distributed to 9.5 crore farmers. So far, a total of Rs 3 lakh crore has been distributed to 12.33 crore farmers under the scheme. Additionally, the government has removed the minimum export price on basmati rice and reduced the export duty on onions from 40% to 20%. A new agricultural fund, "Agri Sure," has also been launched to ensure financial security for farmers, Shah added.

India's enhanced global standing and security

Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India's global standing and ensuring the country's security. He pointed out that under Modi's leadership, India has garnered respect worldwide, with 15 countries bestowing their highest honors on the PM. Shah also emphasized that India now has a more assertive foreign policy, which has enhanced its global prestige.

Relief to middle class and future in space

Shah also pointed out several benefits extended to the middle class within the first 100 days of the third term. He reiterated that Rs 3 lakh crore had been transferred into the accounts of over 12 crore farmers. He also reaffirmed the government's focus on space exploration, declaring that India's future in space is bright. With these milestones achieved in just 100 days, the government appears to be setting the stage for continued development and reforms in the coming years, emphasizing infrastructure, agriculture, and India's global stature.

