Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, says 'his sacrifices ensured India's independence'

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the celebration of the 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. He paid glowing tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and said his and Guru Govind Singh's supreme sacrifices sowed the seed of India's Independence.

"The entire nation is indebted to the sacrifices of the great Sikh Gurus. Where Guru Tegh Bahadur was sacrificed, the Modi government is doing this program, it is a matter of good fortune," he said.

Addressing a function organized on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Shah said the Sikh Guru gave his life for the protection of Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus who were persecuted by the then Mughal rulers.

"I want to say without any hesitation that it was due to the supreme sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, India could get Independence later and the country is now on the 75th year of Independence," he said at the event held at the historic Red Fort here.\

Shah said Modi was the luckiest prime minister as he was fortunate to have organized the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, and 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

