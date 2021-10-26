Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AMITSHAH Amit Shah pays tribute to CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid homage to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the deadly Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who was on a four-day visit to the Union territory, laid a floral wreath at the memorial constructed last year for the victims of the attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad. The Home Minister later took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyrs.

"At Pulwama martyrs memorial, paid tributes to the brave CRPF jawans who were martyred in the cowardly attack. The supreme sacrifice you made for the security of the nation makes our resolve stronger for uprooting the menace of terrorism. My revered tributes to the brave martyrs," he tweeted in Hindi.

Shah also planted a sapling in the memory of the martyrs.

