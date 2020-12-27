Image Source : PTI Inner Line Permit biggest gift by PM Modi to people of Manipur: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the North East in his heart and so brought a flood of development in the region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration and foundation laying programme of several projects at Hapta Kangjeibung, Shah said the BJP government under Modi has given a new identity to the region which is now experiencing a new thrust in development.

Earlier, Manipur was known for insurgency, bandhs, and blockades, but now most militant organisations have joined the mainstream and those left would also do so following efforts of the BJP government, he said. "Northeast was known for separatism & violence. But in last 6 years, almost all armed group laid down arms one after the other. Violence has subsided. I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence & join the mainstream," h added.

He attacked the Congress for failing to solve the problems of Manipur when they were in power and asserted that since last three years under Chief Minister N.Biren Singh the state is moving ahead on the path of growth. "Earlier, Manipur used to face shortage of essentials due to regular blockades. But in the last 3 years, we've not seen any Bandh...I want to felicitate Manipur CM N Biren Singh as he has given a new identity to the state," he said.

"For a long time, Congress ruled in Northeast but did nothing, they didn't talk to extremist groups. People were dying & development was hindered. In the name of development, they only performed 'bhumi pujan' but we inaugurated those project," the Union Minister said.

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) has been the biggest gift by the Prime Minister to the people of Manipur which they got even without asking for it, the home minister said.

"Modiji realised that Manipur is not having the Inner Line Permit when other states surrounding it had it which is injustice to the indigenous people and he found a way", Shah said.

It was a matter of "great satisfaction for us when Manipur got it (ILP) on December 11, 2019", he added.

Inner Line Permit (ILP) is an official travel document issued by the concerned state government to allow travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is obligatory for the citizens from outside those states to obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

Shah arrived here from Guwahati Sunday afternoon on the last leg of his three-day visit to the North East and laid the foundation of seven projects, including a medical college at Churachandpur, inaugurated the Thoubal Dam and dedicate the Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen Road to the public.

