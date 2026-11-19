Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat by security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Describing it as a major milestone in the fight against terrorism, Shah said the development reflected the results of the Centre's zero-tolerance policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day anti-terror conference in New Delhi, Shah said the government was committed to eliminating terrorism through coordinated action by state police forces and central agencies. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy towards terrorism, and this policy is yielding positive results," he said. "Following the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Lateef Bhat, Kashmir is now free of locally recruited terrorists born in India. This marks a major milestone in the fight against terrorism," the Home Minister added.

Lateef Bhat killed in Kulgam encounter

Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh, was wanted in connection with a November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post. The attack had left three paramilitary personnel injured.

He was neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Following his killing, Shah said there were no longer any locally recruited terrorists in Kashmir. He described the development as a significant step in the country's efforts to counter terrorism.

Shah stresses coordinated action against terrorism

The Home Minister said India had been confronting terrorism for a long time, with different state police forces making efforts to tackle the threat. However, he pointed out that a lack of coordination between agencies had previously affected the overall response.

He said successive governments had gradually worked towards addressing these shortcomings and that the country was now moving towards a coordinated national strategy.

"Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya, we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," Shah said.

He cited the dismantling of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) network as an example of effective coordination between police forces and central agencies.

According to Shah, police forces from 11 states, along with central agencies, carried out a coordinated operation against the PFI network in a single night. He described the operation as a case study for the world.

303 fugitives brought back from 36 countries since 2019

Shah also stressed the need to bring back offenders hiding abroad to completely eliminate terrorism, organised crime and drug-related problems.

He said 303 fugitives had been brought back to India from 36 countries since 2019.

The Home Minister also called for dismantling the entire terror financing network and emphasised the need for better coordination with agencies responsible for financial investigations.

He said financial investigations and coordinated action were essential to tackling the networks that support terrorist activities.

Anti-terror conference to discuss cross-border threats, digital forensics

Shah inaugurated the two-day anti-terror conference on Thursday. The event will deliberate on cross-border terrorism, future-ready strategies and ways to strengthen institutional capacities to address emerging national security challenges.

Senior police officers from states and Union Territories, officials from central agencies and departments involved in counter-terrorism operations, and experts from law, forensics and technology are attending the conference.

Held annually, the conference brings together operational forces, counter-terrorism agencies and experts from technical, legal and forensic fields to discuss issues affecting national security.

The sessions will cover obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, the use of digital forensics and data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, and the effective management of trials.

Other discussions will focus on countering radicalisation and addressing emerging hybrid threats to national security.

(With inputs from PTI)

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