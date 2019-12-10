Situation in Kashmir normal, not one bullet fired: Amit Shah in Parliament

Image Source : FILE Local admin in J&K to decide on release of detained political leaders: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely "normal" and not a single bullet was fired since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of Article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired," Shah said in Lok Sabha today.

HM: 99.5% students sat for exams there,but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy,7 lakh ppl availed OPD services in Srinagar,curfew,sec 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held? https://t.co/YXEJAiA3ME pic.twitter.com/vwahLWeACO — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

On releasing detained political leaders, including three former chief ministers, in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said the decision will be taken by the local administration and the central government will not interfere in the matter.

The minister's statement came after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government when political leaders, including sitting member and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, would be released.

"There is no need to keep anyone (leaders) in jail even for a day more than that is required. As and when the local administration feels the time is appropriate, they will be released. "There will be no interference from our side," Shah said.

ALSO READ: Federal US commission seeks sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if CAB passed in Parliament

ALSO READ: Citizenship Bill will allow dignity to minorities from Pak, Bangladesh, Afghanistan: Shah