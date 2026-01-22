Amit Shah inaugurates Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital in Haridwar During the event, Amit Shah also inspected the Emergency and Critical Care Hospital and appreciated this initiative based on the Integrated Medicine System.

Haridwar:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

During the event, Amit Shah also inspected the Emergency and Critical Care Hospital and appreciated this initiative based on the Integrated Medicine System.

Hospital equipped with facilities for advanced surgeries

The Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital is equipped with facilities for heart, brain, spine, and other advanced surgeries. Through the integration of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Modern Medicine, it will provide world-class healthcare services to citizens.

The Union Home Minister had a warm and cordial overnight stay at the Patanjali Yogpeeth campus on Wednesday. He held in-depth discussions and deliberations with Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj on taking medical care, education, the Sanatan way of life, and the sages' knowledge and also learned about Patanjali's future leading role in this direction.

His gracious visit infused the Patanjali family with pride, inspiration, and renewed energy. On behalf of the Patanjali Yogpeeth family, Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, along with many saints, devotees, disciples, and students of Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam, extended a warm welcome and heartfelt felicitation.

"Today is the inauguration of the first integrated hospital in India. Our Home Minister, who keeps Sanatan Dharma first with the nation's 'Dharam', and wants to see Yoga and Ayurveda come forward, Amit Shah inaugurated the hospital," Swami Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev says hospital offers Anturotherapy, Panchkarma

Baba Ramdev also said that the hospital offers various treatments such as Yoga, Ayurveda, Anturotherapy, Panchkarma, Shatkarma and other treatments.

"It is said that this is the world's first hybrid hospital in which 90-99 per cent of people get Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchkarma, and Shatkarma treatments. We also have other methods, such as Akshi Tarpan, Shirodhara, and Karna Pooranam, all of which help with various illnesses. Other problems, like inflammation and stress, are the cause of all diseases. How to destress and how to cleanse the inflammation is like how we sweep with a broom outside; that is how the inside of the body is cleansed, by colon therapy," he said.

