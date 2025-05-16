Amit Shah inaugurates new MAC, hails 'Operation Sindoor' as symbol of India's strategic strength Amit Shah inaugurates new Multi-Agency Centre in Delhi, hails ‘Operation Sindoor’ and ‘Operation Black Forest’ as key milestones in India’s strategic and internal security push.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) at the North Block in New Delhi on Thursday, underlining the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s national security and intelligence infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shah described 'Operation Sindoor' as a remarkable testament to the country’s enhanced strategic and operational prowess. He credited the operation’s success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will, accurate and timely intelligence inputs, and the precise firepower of India’s armed forces.

“Operation Sindoor is a unique symbol of PM Modi’s unwavering determination, our intelligence agencies’ precision, and the impeccable striking capability of our three armed forces,” Shah said.

Strengthening national intelligence coordination

The newly inaugurated Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) functions under the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and serves as the nodal platform for seamless coordination and information exchange between various security and intelligence agencies across the country. The new facility is expected to enhance real-time intelligence sharing, quicken response mechanisms, and improve inter-agency synergy in addressing internal and external threats.

Shah stressed the need for a "future-ready security ecosystem", capable of responding effectively to evolving challenges, particularly those posed by terrorism and insurgency.

Shah visits AIIMS to meet injured personnel from 'Operation Black Forest'

A day earlier, Amit Shah visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi to meet and inquire about the health of five security personnel injured during the recently concluded anti-Naxal operation, named ‘Operation Black Forest’, conducted in the Karegutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The operation, which lasted 21 days, has been hailed as one of the biggest-ever coordinated missions against Maoist insurgents. It resulted in the elimination of 31 top Naxalites, including several wanted commanders.

The injured personnel include:

Assistant Commandant Sagar Borade (204 CoBRA Battalion)

Head Constable Muneesh Chand Sharma (203 CoBRA)

Constable Dhanu Ram (204 CoBRA)

Constable Krishna Kumar Gurjar (196 CRPF)

Constable Santosh Murami (District Reserve Guard, Chhattisgarh Police)

Sources confirmed that Shah interacted with the medical staff and took feedback on the condition and treatment of the injured personnel.

'India will be naxal-free by 2026,' says Shah

Commenting on the success of Operation Black Forest, Shah called it a “historic breakthrough” in the mission to eradicate Naxalism from India. He reiterated the government's firm resolve, under PM Modi’s leadership, to eliminate the Maoist threat.

"I once again assure the countrymen that India is sure to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026," Shah posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police have declared the operation a major triumph, as it broke the perceived "invincibility" of the Maoist stronghold in the rugged Karegutta terrain.

Strategic Shifts in National Security

The back-to-back developments — the successful counterinsurgency in central India and the inauguration of the enhanced MAC in the capital — reflect a broader strategic shift in India’s internal security approach. With multi-agency coordination, real-time intelligence sharing, and modernised operations like Sindoor and Black Forest, the government aims to establish proactive and preventive security frameworks.