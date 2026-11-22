Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the campus of the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 12th Battalion at Holongi in Arunachal Pradesh. Built using earthquake-resistant technology, the modern facility is expected to serve as a major centre for disaster management and training across the Northeast, with State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) from all eight states set to receive training there.

The campus has been developed to strengthen preparedness for natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and cloudbursts, which frequently affect the region. It also has modern facilities for training NDRF personnel, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a diving tank. Shah announced that the swimming pool would be open to swimmers and athletes from Itanagar and across Arunachal Pradesh free of charge. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the NDRF Director General and other senior officials attended the inauguration.

NDRF campus built to withstand earthquakes

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted the vulnerability of Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast to natural disasters, stressing the need for a strong NDRF presence in the region.

"Today, the 12th Battalion of the NDRF is being formally inaugurated. We all know that Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region are extremely vulnerable to natural disasters. This entire campus and all its buildings have been constructed in accordance with earthquake-resistant standards. In this way, the first line of defence against natural disasters begins here, operating through the facilities of our 12th Battalion. This campus will serve as a centre of safety, not only for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast, but also for neighbouring regions. The State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) of all eight states in the region will also receive training here," he said.

The Home Minister pointed out that earthquakes, landslides, floods and cloudbursts are frequent occurrences in the region. Given these risks, he said, having a well-equipped NDRF battalion in Arunachal Pradesh was essential. He also recalled that Kiren Rijiju had laid the foundation stone for the 12th NDRF Battalion when he was part of the Home Ministry.

"When Kiren Rijiju was in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he laid the foundation stone of the 12th NDRF Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh. I am happy that he is also present here today on the occasion of its inauguration. Eight years later, Pema Khandu and Kiren Rijiju, who were present when the foundation stone was laid, have returned here for its inauguration," Shah said.

Reiterating the role of the new facility, he said the campus would be an important part of the region's disaster response infrastructure. The battalion, he added, would assist not only Arunachal Pradesh and the other Northeastern states but also several neighbouring areas during emergencies. It would also train SDRF personnel from all eight states.

Olympic-sized swimming pool to be open free of cost

The campus has been equipped with modern facilities to improve the training of NDRF personnel. These include an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a dedicated diving tank, which will help personnel develop skills required for rescue operations.

Shah announced that the swimming pool would also be made available to swimmers and athletes from Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh without any charge. He expressed hope that the facility could help produce athletes capable of winning medals at international sporting events.

"This Olympic-sized pool will remain open to all swimmers from Itanagar and across Arunachal Pradesh, and its use will be completely free. I firmly believe that if a swimmer wins a medal at the 36th Olympics, their journey to that achievement would have begun right here, in this very pool. After all, when it comes to winning medals in sports, our athletes from the Northeast have always been at the forefront," he said.

The Home Minister also praised the NDRF Director General for taking the decision to make the facility accessible to local athletes and swimming enthusiasts.

"I appreciate the Director General of the NDRF for taking the decision today to open this Olympic-sized swimming pool free of charge to all swimming enthusiasts and athletes from Itanagar and Arunachal Pradesh," Shah said.

He added that sportspersons from the Northeast had consistently brought recognition to the country and that access to such facilities would give emerging talent an opportunity to develop and move forward.

Centre working to strengthen disaster response in Northeast

Shah said the Central government was working continuously to promote development and strengthen security in the Northeast, with improving disaster management forming an important part of these efforts. He also praised NDRF personnel for their service, courage and dedication, noting that they often put their own lives at risk to save others during emergencies.

The new campus, he said, would provide personnel with better infrastructure and training facilities, helping them carry out rescue and relief operations more effectively.

NDRF's recent rescue operation in Nepal

The NDRF has also been involved in rescue and relief efforts beyond India's borders. Its personnel carried out operations in Nepal following the devastating floods there on August 26. During the response, the force played a key role in rescuing people trapped inside a tunnel in the Chilime area of Nepal.

Teams from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also joined the relief and rescue efforts alongside the NDRF.

(With inputs from IANS)

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