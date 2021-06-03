Amit Shah inaugurates 9 oxygen plants at hospitals in Gujarat

Thursday, June 03, 2021
     
The oxygen plants have been set up by an NGO - Vallabh Youth Organisation - at hospitals in Tilakvada, Sagbara, Ahmedabad (Sola civil), Daskroi in Ahmedabad district, Kalavad, Kapadvanj, Bhanwad, Mehsana and Porbandar

PTI PTI
Ahmedabad Published on: June 03, 2021 14:45 IST
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually inaugurated nine medical oxygen plants set up at government hospitals in different parts of Gujarat. The oxygen plants have been set up by an NGO - Vallabh Youth Organisation - at hospitals in Tilakvada, Sagbara, Ahmedabad (Sola civil), Daskroi in Ahmedabad district, Kalavad, Kapadvanj, Bhanwad, Mehsana and Porbandar.

Shah, in his address via video-conferencing, thanked the NGO for providing the oxygen plants at these medical facilities. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also attended the the virtual function. Medical oxygen has been in high demand for COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the viral infection in the country.

