Amit Shah meets family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota in Mansa, vows drug-free Punjab and India

Chandigarh:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (October 20) met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa district, who was murdered by a medical store owner last week. Shah met Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, and other family members to offer his condolences and express solidarity with them in their time of grief.

Hours before Shah's visit, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has decided to hand over the Jhota murder case to the CBI. "We stand firmly with the father of Parvinder Singh Jhota and his family. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is an all-out. We will not back down from whatever drastic steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free," Mann said on X in Punjabi.

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner accused of killing the anti-drug activist, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan. Kumar allegedly opened fire on Jhota after he confronted him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. The incident took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live session and triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which is scheduled to go to polls early next year.

Seven days after Jhota's killing, his post-mortem examination and cremation are yet to take place, as his family members and supporters have refused to allow the last rites until justice is delivered.

Amit Shah meets family of Bikramjit Singh

Earlier, Shah met the family of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur and offered condolences after Singh allegedly lost his life for raising his voice against drug trafficking in Punjab.

Singh was killed on October 15, allegedly for opposing drug peddling in his area. Police, however, had said the murder was the fallout of a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

In a post on X, Shah alleged that the growing drug menace and the activities of drug traffickers had raised serious questions about the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. "Today, at the residence of the family of Late Vikramjit Singh ji, who lost his life for raising his voice against the unchecked drug trade in Punjab under the AAP government, I met them in Gurdaspur and expressed my condolences. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow," he said.

He said that while the state's youth were falling prey to drugs, those speaking out against the menace were not safe. "The growing web of drugs in Punjab and the emboldened drug traffickers have raised serious questions about the functioning of the AAP government. In the Bhagwant Mann government, on one hand, Punjab's youth is falling prey to drugs, while on the other hand, those who raise their voices against it are not safe," Shah added.

Shah reiterated the Centre's commitment to making Punjab and the country drug-free and securing the future of the youth.

Amit Shah visits Sangrur

The Home Minister also visited Punjab's Sangrur district, where he met the family of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man who died by suicide on September 7.

His family alleged that he consumed poison after being harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his locality.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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